Bernadine Walnofer

EWING — Services for Bernadine Walnofer, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south of Ewing.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church in Ewing with a 4 p.m. rosary.

She died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth DeLaRoi

Kenneth DeLaRoi

SIOUX CITY — Services for Kenneth J. DeLaRoi, 76, Sioux City, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sioux City. The Rev. Brad Pelzel will officiate with burial at a later date.

Denise Wieseler

Denise Wieseler

BOW VALLEY — Memorial services for Denise M. Wieseler, 49, Norfolk, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Inurnment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

Helen Henn

RAEVILLE — Services for Helen A. Henn, 90, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Raeville. The Rev. Kevin Vogel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Janice Warneke

COLUMBUS — Services for Mrs. Allard (Janice) Warneke, 79, Columbus, were Wednesday at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Columbus. The Rev. Aaron Witt officiated. Burial was scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

