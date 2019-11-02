Bernadine Walnofer

EWING — Services for Bernadine Walnofer, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south of Ewing.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the church in Ewing with a 4 p.m. rosary.

She died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.

1932-2019

Bernadine Thramer was born on Aug. 18, 1932, at the Thramer Ranch to Joseph and Elizabeth (Rotherham) Thramer. In 1937, her family moved to a farm southwest of Clearwater. She attended School District 60 in Antelope County for eight years. Her family attended St. John’s Catholic Church when she was growing up, and she was a member of the choir. She attended high school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in O’Neill and graduated in May 1949.

Bernadine married Robert Walnofer on Nov. 26, 1949, at St. John’s Catholic Church south of Ewing. To this union, 11 children were born during nearly 70 years of marriage.

Bob and Bernadine made their home on a farm northeast of Ewing for 33 years. In 1982, they moved to a ranch near Chambers. Several years later, they moved into Chambers.

Their final move together was in 2000 to a newly built home in O’Neill. Later in life, the couple enjoyed spending warm winters in Arizona.

Bernadine spent her life being a devoted farm spouse and loving mother to her children. She belonged to Christian Mothers and was president at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing, along with being a member of the choir. Following their move to O’Neill, she became a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Bernadine was an avid gardener, an excellent baker and was known for her delicious cinnamon rolls. She was delighted to have the grandchildren come to see her and would always serve them brownies and ice cream. Bernadine was the inspiration for the building of the Country Lane Retirement Village. She left an amazing legacy of love, compassion and service.

Bernadine entered a care facility with dementia in January 2012. Bob remained at her side, demonstrating the same love and attention that is a hallmark of their family. She confidently relied upon his genuine protection and care as he diligently communicated with medical staff and the family. He monitored her condition daily. Bernadine’s family is deeply grateful for the gentle care she received during this difficult time.

Bernadine is survived by her spouse, Bob Walnofer of O’Neill; her children, Terry (Debbie) Walnofer of Charleston, Ark., Carmen (Bill) Richmond of Grant, Tom Walnofer of Ewing, Steve (Rae) Walnofer of Jasper, Mo., Nancy (Vince) Price of Lincoln, Kathy (Gregg) Bartak of Ewing, Jill (Randy) Switzer of Ewing, Paulette (Mark) Anderson of Prairie Grove, Ark., Ted (Karla) Walnofer of Tea, S.D., Al (Brenda) Walnofer of Chambers, Rod (Kelly) Walnofer of Van Alstyne, Texas; 32 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren plus two on the way; sisters-in-law Yvonne Thramer of Ewing and Joan Thramer of O’Neill; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and Joseph Thramer; siblings and their spouses, Loretta (Ludwig) Tagel, Alice (Clarence) Funk, Alex (Joyce) Thramer, Mark Thramer and Cletus Thramer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

