Bernadine Fuchs

HUMPHREY — Bernadine M. “Bernie” Fuchs, 95, Madison, formerly of Humphrey, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Arbor Care — Countryside Nursing Home in Madison.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.
Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2023
Bernadine (Bernie) Fuchs was born on Dec. 30, 1927, in Humphrey to Phillip and Anna (Kopetzky) Wemhoff. She attended St. Mary’s of the Angels School near Humphrey.
Bernie was united in marriage to Leonard Fuchs on Aug. 31, 1948, at St. Mary of the Angel Church. They resided on a farm near Humphrey.
Bernie was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Mothers. Bernie was a seamstress and sewed most of her children’s clothes. She loved gardening and canning hundreds of fruits and vegetables. Her cinnamon rolls were a hit for all and many breads and cookies. She was a loving spouse, mother and grandmother.
Bernie is survived by her children, Sally (Dick) Classen of Humphrey, Rita (Jerry) Kuhn of Norfolk, Gene (Connie) Fuchs of Houston, Texas, Ray (Nancy) Fuchs of Lincoln, Marie (Al) Randell of Blackhawk, S.D., Bob (Lisa) Fuchs of Omaha and Joe (Paula) Fuchs of Norfolk; and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernie was preceded in death by her spouse, Leonard Fuchs in 2011; parents Phillip and Anna Wemhoff; brothers and sisters; and grandson Gregory Kuhn.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.