Bernadine Fuchs

HUMPHREY — Bernadine M. “Bernie” Fuchs, 95, Madison, formerly of Humphrey, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Arbor Care — Countryside Nursing Home in Madison.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.