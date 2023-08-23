 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bernadine Fuchs

HUMPHREY — Bernadine M. “Bernie” Fuchs, 95, Madison, formerly of Humphrey, died Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Arbor Care — Countryside Nursing Home in Madison.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Stan Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church and will continue Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. Duesman Funeral Chapel in Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

Alberta Mikkelsen

Alberta Mikkelsen

O’NEILL — Services for Alberta “Bertie” Mikkelsen, 81, Chambers, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Hillcrest Cemetery at Thedford.

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars…

Rick Klassen

Rick Klassen

NORFOLK — Services for Rick E. Klassen, 68, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in rural Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be at noon on Tuesday at Evergreen Cemetery in St. Edward.

Eunice Lind

Eunice Lind

WAUSA — Services for Eunice Lind, 98, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. Richard Bloomquist will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery.

Dale Dallegge

Dale Dallegge

BARTLETT — Dale Dallegge, 94, O’Neill, formerly of Bartlett, died at Avera Creighton Care Center on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Kevan Schuettler

Kevan Schuettler

OSMOND — Services for Kevan Schuettler, 70, of Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Laura Anne Cronk Wilson

Laura Anne Cronk Wilson

AINSWORTH — Services for Laura Anne Cronk Wilson, 95, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 28, at Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery at Mills.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

