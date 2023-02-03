VERDIGRE — Services for Bernadette Dvorak, 95, of Verdigre are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre.
Bernadette Dvorak died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven P. Longchamps, 71, of Neligh are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
ALBION — Virginia K. Foss, 91, Petersburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Aalbion.
OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary P. Bomar, 94, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mary Bomar died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Providence Place in Fremont.
Glenna M. Armitage, 90, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Stanton. Private services will be in Upton, Wyo., at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Margaret DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
AINSWORTH — Services for Ruth L. Luehrs, 96, Long Pine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Evangelical Free Church near Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.