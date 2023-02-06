VERDIGRE — Services for Bernadette Dvorak, 95, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Bernadette Dvorak died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1927-2023
Bernadette Dvorak, daughter of Otto and Mary (Tharnish) Balleweg, was born March 15, 1927, at Creighton. She attended St. Ludger Academy in Creighton. After graduation, Bernadette worked for Bell Telephone in Creighton, Reno, Nev., and Omaha.
On Sept. 12, 1949, Bernadette was united in marriage to Robert Dvorak at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. They were blessed with 10 children: Linda, Richard, Rita, Terry, Loretta, Max, Joe, Dale, Connie and Jane.
Bernadette was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre, Catholic Daughters of America, Altar Society and the Sparta Sisters Club.
Bernadette is survived by her children, Linda (Charles) Trent of St. Charles, Mo., Richard Dvorak of Scribner, Rita (Dave) Wickett of Verdigre, Terry (Deb) Dvorak of Omaha, Lori (Joedy) Sandhoefner of Fort Calhoun, Max (Susan) Dvorak of Center, Joe Dvorak of Pierce, Colo., Dale (Julie) Dvorak of Verdigre, Connie (Ron) Svendsen of Papillion and Jane Lynn of Indianapolis, Ind.; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandsons; many step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; brother Francis (Darlene) Balleweg of Sparks, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother Eugene “Gene” Balleweg; sister Loretta Hutchinson; grandson Robert Trent; son-in-law Jeff Lynn; and daughter-in-law Alysia Dvorak.