Bernadette Brockman

LAWRENCE — Services for Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, Lawrence, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence. The Rev. Corey Harrison will officiate. Burial will be in parish cemetery.
A rosary will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church. There will be no visitation.
She died Friday, July 9, 2021, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
1953-2021
Bernadette was born on April 20, 1953, to Alex and Louise (Kimminau) Brockman at Hastings. She grew up at Lawrence, attending St. Stephen’s Catholic Grade School and Lawrence Public High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She had endorsements in home economics, English and elementary education.
She taught at Greeley Sacred Heart, 2R Rural School at Guide Rock and Lawrence/Nelson Public Schools. After she retired from teaching, she worked as an educator at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.
Bernadette was an active member of St. Stephen Parish at Lawrence. She enjoyed her many hobbies, which included quilting, gardening and reading. She continued to sell her baked goods at the farmer’s market in Hastings.
She is survived by her sister, Mary (Tony) Wortmann of Stanton; her brother, Joe (Frances) Brockman of Lawrence; many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, aunt and uncles.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com.