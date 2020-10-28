Berdine Heskett-Sawin

Private services for Berdine M. (Greckel) Heskett-Sawin, 91, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Lincoln Memorial Park and Funeral Home in Lincoln.
She died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
Memorials can be directed to the Foundation of Lincoln Public Schools.
1929-2020
Berdine Martha (Greckel) Heskett-Sawin was born June 21, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Eldon Heskett. Survivors include their four children: daughter Suzanne (Barry) Van Amberg; son Dan (Cary) Heskett; daughter Sara (John) Gran; son Todd (Leslie) Heskett; six grandchildren, Kelly and Haley, Zachariah and Hilary, Nathan and Emma and Ross and Hannah.
She also was preceded in death by her second spouse, Carroll Sawin, and is survived by his children: daughters Kristin (David) Welbes and Sarah (Jay) Thomas and son Paul (Jeanine) Sawin; and four grandchildren, Zachary and Brendan, and Samantha and Jack.
