Bennet Carnes

TILDEN — Services for Bennet Knight Carnes, son of Michael Jr. and Jordan Carnes of Tilden, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Chad Boggs will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in Orchard.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
He died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
2019-2019
Bennet is survived by his parents, Michael Jr. and Jordan Carnes of Tilden; brothers Michael III and Briggs of Tilden; grandparents Ron and Mirna Knight of Tilden, Rick and Teresa Foulk of Norfolk and Linda Carnes of Tilden; and two great-grandmothers, Wyona Orsborn of O’Neill and Lois Swoboda of Beatrice.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Michael Carnes Sr., and great-grandparents Herman Orsborn and Patti Baginski.