Benjamin Chavet

Benjamin Lee Chavet, a.k.a. Ben or honey or System Admin Extraordinaire, sadly passed away on March 26, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19, leaving behind both family (blood and work family) and friends. His passing leaves a hole in many lives, but in true Ben fashion, his death will be a celebration of his life.
1978-2021
His parents, Nadene and Rex Chavet, welcomed Ben into this world on a cold and spooky day in 1978, Halloween, to be exact, but the life he was destined to live was far from terrifying.
Ben celebrated life every day, never fearing to take on new adventures and seek out opportunities for fun, love and laughter. Family meant everything to Ben, and fortunately, Ben was an excellent big brother and shenanigan instigator to several siblings: Alysha, Mirinda, Jill, Christina and Brian...and, oh, wait...where’s Jacob?
As a child, Plainview was his home, where he built his foundation of nerdiness with his love for computer science, golf and the drums. For college, Ben decided that the long-term plan was the way to go, and 10 years later, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.
He met the woman of his dreams during high school. He and Suellen eventually figured out life and were married in June 2000. Ben chose this date so he could easily remember their anniversary and not get into trouble with dates because his spouse liked to quiz him like that.
Life brought Ben and Suellen to Texas, where they were soon blessed with two wonderful children: Sam, 8, and Aiden, 7. They have both inherited his wit and adventurous spirit. They were also blessed with his “that wasn’t funny look,” which is shared with people daily.
Ben was a simple guy who liked the good things in life. He worked from home at a job he loved, with coworkers who became more than family. Many a time, his spouse had to pull him away from his virtual loved ones in the realm of geekdom to return to his chaotic life at home. He never once complained about work life, except that one time with that one guy at a Lullabot retreat with a bug that never got squashed, but that’s a story for another time.
Ben also spent a lot of treasured time with his kids and spouse. If he was not at work, he was hanging with his family, seeking out new adventures. His standard attire for his entire life included a T-shirt, shorts and hat adorned with the Huskers or Lullabot logo, on one or all items at all times.
Throughout his career and life in the system administration world, he hounded family and co-workers about security issues and passwords. He decided to carry this legacy into his death. His family is still trying to figure out his system and his 30-character nonsensical passwords. Having tried and failed, they turned to co-workers for help, and most of them are too afraid to touch what the legend has put into place.
It looks like Ben has gotten one last laugh here.
A celebration of life will be held on his birthday this year.