Benjamin Chavet

Benjamin Chavet

Benjamin Lee Chavet, a.k.a. Ben or honey or System Admin Extraordinaire, sadly passed away on March 26, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19, leaving behind both family (blood and work family) and friends. His passing leaves a hole in many lives, but in true Ben fashion, his death will be a celebration of his life.

1978-2021

His parents, Nadene and Rex Chavet, welcomed Ben into this world on a cold and spooky day in 1978, Halloween, to be exact, but the life he was destined to live was far from terrifying.

Ben celebrated life every day, never fearing to take on new adventures and seek out opportunities for fun, love and laughter. Family meant everything to Ben, and fortunately, Ben was an excellent big brother and shenanigan instigator to several siblings: Alysha, Mirinda, Jill, Christina and Brian...and, oh, wait...where’s Jacob?

As a child, Plainview was his home, where he built his foundation of nerdiness with his love for computer science, golf and the drums. For college, Ben decided that the long-term plan was the way to go, and 10 years later, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

He met the woman of his dreams during high school. He and Suellen eventually figured out life and were married in June 2000. Ben chose this date so he could easily remember their anniversary and not get into trouble with dates because his spouse liked to quiz him like that.

Life brought Ben and Suellen to Texas, where they were soon blessed with two wonderful children: Sam, 8, and Aiden, 7. They have both inherited his wit and adventurous spirit. They were also blessed with his “that wasn’t funny look,” which is shared with people daily.

Ben was a simple guy who liked the good things in life. He worked from home at a job he loved, with coworkers who became more than family. Many a time, his spouse had to pull him away from his virtual loved ones in the realm of geekdom to return to his chaotic life at home. He never once complained about work life, except that one time with that one guy at a Lullabot retreat with a bug that never got squashed, but that’s a story for another time.

Ben also spent a lot of treasured time with his kids and spouse. If he was not at work, he was hanging with his family, seeking out new adventures. His standard attire for his entire life included a T-shirt, shorts and hat adorned with the Huskers or Lullabot logo, on one or all items at all times.

Throughout his career and life in the system administration world, he hounded family and co-workers about security issues and passwords. He decided to carry this legacy into his death. His family is still trying to figure out his system and his 30-character nonsensical passwords. Having tried and failed, they turned to co-workers for help, and most of them are too afraid to touch what the legend has put into place.

It looks like Ben has gotten one last laugh here.

A celebration of life will be held on his birthday this year.

Edward Taulbee

Edward Taulbee

CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Edward D. Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Clearwater Cemetery.

Wilbur Rath

Wilbur Rath

LAUREL — Services for Wilbur G. Rath, 95, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Laurel Cemetery.

Patrick Pack

Patrick Pack

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial service for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Jeffery Siedschlag

Jeffery Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. “Jeff” Siedschlag, 36, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Monica Loberg

Monica Loberg

WAYNE — Services for Monica J. Loberg, 89, Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Kerry Ebert

Kerry Ebert

BASSETT — Memorial services for Kerry D. Ebert, 70, Bassett, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Bassett. A private scattering of ashes will take place at Byers, Colo., at a later date.

Ardyce Linn

Ardyce Linn

CONCORD — Services for Ardyce L. Linn, 93, Wayne, formerly of Laurel and Concord, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at the Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.

Leitha Eisenhauer

Leitha Eisenhauer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Monday, April 5, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Arnice Brachle

Arnice Brachle

ALBION — Services for Arnice A. Brachle, 59, Albion, will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. The Rev. Greg Clark will officiate with inurnment at a later date in the Central City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

