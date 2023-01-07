Benedict Blum

Memorial services for Benedict N. Blum, 73, Luverne, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Luverne.
Benedict Nicholas Blum was born to Vincent and Mary Ann (Springman) Blum on Nov. 28, 1949, in Harlan, Iowa. He was raised on the family farm near Westphalia, Iowa, and attended school in town.
After graduating from high school in 1968, he worked for a short time and then on Aug. 15, 1969, he enlisted with the U.S. Army. After his honorable discharge on Feb. 17, 1972, he went to work as a butcher in Council Bluffs.
On June 28, 1975, Ben was united in marriage to Carol Puls at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Westphalia. They made their first home in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ben went to work at a meat packing house in Omaha. They moved to LeMars, Iowa, in 1975 and then moved back to Council Bluffs in October 1976.
In the summer of 1979, they relocated to Mankato, Kan., until the plant closed at the end of 1986. The next moves were to Norfolk, Fargo, N.D., in 1998, Rock Rapids, Iowa, and then to an acreage near George, Iowa, in 1999.
In 2013, Ben was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia. They sold the acreage in 2014 and moved to Sheldon, Iowa. In November 2016, they moved to Luverne, Minn., where on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, Ben died peacefully under hospice care at his home at the age of 73 years, one month and four days.
Ben was a hard worker as a child and the oldest of 14 children. He loved fishing and working with either his goat herd or his bird flock. He really enjoyed life on the acreage which was a place of peace to him. While his boys were in Boy Scouts, he was very involved and remained active in the years thereafter. He worked hard to be involved with all activities for his children. He was also active in 4-H, FFA, and was a 3rd Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.
Ben is survived by his loving spouse, Carol; three children, Matthew (Michelle) Blum of Montevideo, Minn., Andrew (Robin) Blum of Lee Summit, Mo., and Laura (Dean) Luitjens of Luverne; five grandchildren, Ryan King, Andrea Luitjens, Victoria Blum, Josh Luitjens and Benjamin Blum; siblings Barbara Malik of Harlan, Jerry (Nancy) Blum of Pacific Junction, Iowa, Mary Ohlinger of Omaha, Joan (Dave) Tweedie of Lincoln, Jean (Norman) Smith of Dunlap, Iowa, Roger (Teresa) Blum of Griswold, Iowa, Delores (Tom) Huey of Harlan, Lois Reeves of Harlan, Sheila (Nick) May of Westphalia, Dean Blum of Harlan, Karen (Dan) Jones of Council Bluffs, Lisa (Rodney) Bengford of Harlan, and Angie (Warren) Bertsch of Omaha; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Mary Ann; and two brothers-in-law, Gerald Ohlinger and Larry Reeves.
