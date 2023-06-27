Belva Martin

NORFOLK — Private burial for Belva E. (Jensen) Martin, 92, Norfolk, will be at a later date. At her request, no services are planned.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Belva Esther (Jensen) Martin passed away peacefully at her home of 60 years on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
She is survived by her children: Daniel W. (Cathy) Martin, Denise (Steve) Ashby, Patrick D. (Teresa) Martin, Paul D. (Terry) Martin and Jodi (James) Sweeney; 15 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Janelle Carlson.
Belva was preceded in death by her parents, Soren and Esther (Nelson) Jensen; spouse Wayne M. Martin; three brothers and three sisters.
