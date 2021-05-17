CREIGHTON — Services for Becky Vrooman, 66, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
She died Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence.
NORFOLK — Services for Valdene J. Tietgen, 95, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CLEARWATER — Services for Gale Rittscher, 79, of Elgin will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater with the Rev. Bruce Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Darrell Schuett, 89, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Verlyn “Butch” Lind, 65, of Norfolk will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue.
CROFTON — Services for Norma J. Buschelman, 86, of Bellevue will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Plainview — Services for Steven L. Mattern, 61, of Plainview will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. Burial will be in the Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
NORFOLK — Private family services for Robert H. “Bob” Riggins, 81, of Norfolk will be held at a later date in Kansas. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
CLARKSON — Services for William J. “Bill” Drees, 74, Clarkson, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Matthew Gutowski will officiate. Private inurnment will be in Iowa at a later date. Military rites will be conducted at the church.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.