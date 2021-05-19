ORCHARD — Graveside services for Becky Vrooman, 66, Winnetoon, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at Hope Enterprise Cemetery in rural Orchard. The Rev. Janice Nelson will officiate.
She died Monday, May 17, 2021, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1954-2021
Rebecca Rose “Becky” Vrooman, daughter of James and Jeannette Breece, was born Aug. 7, 1954, at Creighton. She attended Creighton Public Schools and St. Joseph School of Cosmetology in Norfolk.
Becky was married to Willard Vrooman on Nov. 24, 1973, at Creighton. They were blessed with two daughters, Kortney and Karen.
Becky and Willard lived on the family farm northwest of Orchard until 2000, when they moved to Winnetoon. Becky helped Willard with the farming, provided daycare for neighbors and worked part time for a beauty shop in Page.
Through her love of antiques, she came to work at the Village Outpost in Winnetoon for a number of years. She was a member of the Congregational Church.
Becky developed a love for canning and cooking, feeding her family every year. This led to many meals made by Willard and his secret recipes. Good luck, girls!
Becky’s eye for detail led to several creations of the crafty nature from making Halloween costumes, prom dresses, teddy bears and whatever her imagination could dream up.
She loved to watch what her daughters had coming back to them. Her grandchildren made her laugh every day. She always had a spirited word to say and kept her family in stitches until the very end.
Becky is survived by her spouse, Willard; her daughters, Kortney (Ben) Sayers of Orchard and Karen (Mike) Corn of Creighton; six grandchildren, Brody Vrooman (Kim), Brooke Corn, Brienna Corn, Breeze Corn, Deric Sayers and Carson Sayers; and brothers Kevin (Mary Jo) Breece of Holdrege and David (Judy) Breece of South Fork, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Jeannette Breece.