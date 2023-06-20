 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Becky Johnson

Becky Johnson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Becky Johnson, 68, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Visitation will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

1954-2023

Becky Johnson passed away peacefully at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha on June 18, 2023, surrounded by family.

Born in Creighton on July 3, 1954, Becky was the daughter of Mervin and Sharalyn (Pittack) Johnson. Becky was baptized at Lundberg Memorial Hospital in Creighton and later renewed her baptism at Bethany Lutheran southwest of Plainview. She was confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Plainview by the Rev. Milburn Franke and currently attended Bethany Lutheran at Elkhorn. She kept her faith in God’s love who has now taken her to be home and free from pain.

Becky attended grade school at Plainview Elementary and graduated from Plainview High School in 1972. Becky was involved in Girl Scouts and a member of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls No. 34 Plainview Assembly during her high school years.

After graduation, she attended Lincoln School of Commerce, graduating with a degree in business.

Becky was employed by Lincoln Data at Lincoln for 4-½ years. In June 1978, she married Tim Marsh and moved to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked for Roger Enterprise for nine years until moving to Kansas City area in 1987, where she worked for Lee Jeans.

Becky moved to Omaha in 1995 and worked with HDR in the accounting department until her retirement 2018.

Becky was recognized with the Pathfinder-Gold Award of Excellence in 2014 for her work on the team for International Accounts Payable —Germany & Australia at HDR.

During retirement, Becky worked as a receptionist for The Heritage at Legacy, where her father who was in assisted living there enjoyed visiting with her at the front desk and hearing the compliments about his daughter from other residents about Becky’s welcoming genuine caring presence.

Becky overcame many health challenges in her life starting from day one. She had a positive outlook always and fought all her illnesses without a complaint, never giving up. Her motto was “to take one day at a time, thanking God for every day of life, counting her blessings and life’s most precious treasures of time, family, friends and ability to make a difference at work.”

She has served as a great inspiration to many people. Her family and relatives were always at the top of her list, especially her special nephew Colin and special niece Caitlin and their very special children as she often referenced them in being a “proud aunt.”

Becky was always so proud to hear the accomplishment of those she knew and what individuals were up to. She looked forward to the celebrations of special times and spending the gift of time with family and friends.

Becky was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her loving mother, Sharalyn of Surprise, Ariz.; sister Pam Johnson Carlson of Elkhorn; nephew Colin Carlson (Dani) of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; niece Caitlin Jorgensen (Nick) of Fremont; great-nieces and -nephews Grayson and Ari Jorgensen of Fremont and Quinn and Hayes Carlson of Coeur D’Alene; dear friends Darrin and Rebecca Martin of Bellevue and Harry and Jeanne McGinnis of Omaha; and a host of relatives and friends.

Tags

In other news

Mary McCorkindale

Mary McCorkindale

LAUREL — Mary McCorkindale, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Laurel, died Sunday, June 18, 2023, at her residence under hospice care.

Ralph Buss

Ralph Buss

NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Ralph Buss

Ralph Buss

NORFOLK — Services for Ralph R. Buss, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Vetera…

Becky Johnson

Becky Johnson

PLAINVIEW — Services for Becky Johnson, 68, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Donald Liewer

Donald Liewer

FREMONT — Memorial services for Donald Liewer, 87, formerly of Osmond, will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., in Fremont..

Donald Liedman

Donald Liedman

WAYNE — Services for Donald F. Liedman, 82, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Donald Liedman died suddenly at his farm home on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Rachele Pospisil

Rachele Pospisil

PIERCE — Services for Rachele L. Pospisil, 61, of Pierce are pending with Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

William Huwaldt

William Huwaldt

PLAINVIEW — Services for William “Bill” Huwaldt, 87, of Neligh will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 19, at the United Methodist Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Cap Haskell

Cap Haskell

AINSWORTH — Private memorial graveside services for David “Cap” Haskell, 52, Ainsworth, formerly of Valentine, will be at later date in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara