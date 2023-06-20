PLAINVIEW — Services for Becky Johnson, 68, Omaha, formerly of Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview.
Visitation will be 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1954-2023
Becky Johnson passed away peacefully at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha on June 18, 2023, surrounded by family.
Born in Creighton on July 3, 1954, Becky was the daughter of Mervin and Sharalyn (Pittack) Johnson. Becky was baptized at Lundberg Memorial Hospital in Creighton and later renewed her baptism at Bethany Lutheran southwest of Plainview. She was confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Plainview by the Rev. Milburn Franke and currently attended Bethany Lutheran at Elkhorn. She kept her faith in God’s love who has now taken her to be home and free from pain.
Becky attended grade school at Plainview Elementary and graduated from Plainview High School in 1972. Becky was involved in Girl Scouts and a member of the International Order of the Rainbow Girls No. 34 Plainview Assembly during her high school years.
After graduation, she attended Lincoln School of Commerce, graduating with a degree in business.
Becky was employed by Lincoln Data at Lincoln for 4-½ years. In June 1978, she married Tim Marsh and moved to Beaumont, Texas, where she worked for Roger Enterprise for nine years until moving to Kansas City area in 1987, where she worked for Lee Jeans.
Becky moved to Omaha in 1995 and worked with HDR in the accounting department until her retirement 2018.
Becky was recognized with the Pathfinder-Gold Award of Excellence in 2014 for her work on the team for International Accounts Payable —Germany & Australia at HDR.
During retirement, Becky worked as a receptionist for The Heritage at Legacy, where her father who was in assisted living there enjoyed visiting with her at the front desk and hearing the compliments about his daughter from other residents about Becky’s welcoming genuine caring presence.
Becky overcame many health challenges in her life starting from day one. She had a positive outlook always and fought all her illnesses without a complaint, never giving up. Her motto was “to take one day at a time, thanking God for every day of life, counting her blessings and life’s most precious treasures of time, family, friends and ability to make a difference at work.”
She has served as a great inspiration to many people. Her family and relatives were always at the top of her list, especially her special nephew Colin and special niece Caitlin and their very special children as she often referenced them in being a “proud aunt.”
Becky was always so proud to hear the accomplishment of those she knew and what individuals were up to. She looked forward to the celebrations of special times and spending the gift of time with family and friends.
Becky was preceded in death by her father, grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her loving mother, Sharalyn of Surprise, Ariz.; sister Pam Johnson Carlson of Elkhorn; nephew Colin Carlson (Dani) of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho; niece Caitlin Jorgensen (Nick) of Fremont; great-nieces and -nephews Grayson and Ari Jorgensen of Fremont and Quinn and Hayes Carlson of Coeur D’Alene; dear friends Darrin and Rebecca Martin of Bellevue and Harry and Jeanne McGinnis of Omaha; and a host of relatives and friends.