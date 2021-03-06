Beatrice Dickes

HARTINGTON — Services for Beatrice R. Dickes of Fordyce are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Molly B. Palmer, 50, Springview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Assembly of God Church in Ainsworth.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Jacqueline Forbes, 87, Brunswick, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 3:30 p.m. in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger W. Frank, 85, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. “Les” Labenz, 81, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
SANTEE — Services for Lydia Ferris, 77, Santee, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Teresa Kitto will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Santee.
HARTINGTON — Services for Robert Wiechelman, 82, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, will be Tuesday afternoon, March 9, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.
WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Military honors will follow Mass at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Emerson.