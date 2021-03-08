Beatrice Dickes

FORDYCE — Services for Beatrice R. “Bea” Dickes, 90, Fordyce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 3 p.m. vigil and will continue an hour prior to services Monday, all at the church. Masks are required for the funeral and visitation.
She died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.