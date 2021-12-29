You have permission to edit this article.
Barvetta McLain

WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

1934-2021

A special lady loved by all who knew her rose to be in heaven on Christmas Day.

Barvetta was born Dec. 1, 1934, the first of three children, to Vernon and Lola (Chase) Goodsell in Belden. She and her spouse, Howard, owned and operated H. McLain Oil Co. for 25 years in Carroll.

In addition, she and Howard collected, restored and sold vintage wooden windmills up until their retirement. They moved to Wayne in late 2009.

Barvetta enjoyed the simple things in life: pencil-coloring pictures, watching Hallmark Channel movies and celebrating the fun of Halloween.

We all have wonderful memories of her playing the piano for church services for a number of years, and especially sharing in her passion for antiques and creative relics, which she liked to refer to as “junking.”

Barvetta is survived by her children, Sandra Kay (Bryan) Park of Carroll, Charles McLain of Wayne and Sharon McLain of Wayne; a grandchild, Preston McLain; and a great-granddaughter, Lola. She is fondly remembered by her brother, Dayton, and his spouse, Jeannie of Cardiff, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Judy Goodsell of Bloomington, Ill.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Howard in January 2014; and a brother, Neil in September 2020.

Memorials may be directed to the McLain family for later designation.

Elizabeth Bender

HUMPHREY — Services for Elizabeth Bender, 91, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Lois Coughtry

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

Russell Miller

Services for Russell J. Miller, 60, were Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap, Iowa. The Rev. Joel McNeil officiated and burial was in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Dunlap.

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.

Irene McCoy

NORFOLK — Services for Irene McCoy, 81, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Elnora Remmich

NORFOLK — Services for Elnora Remmich, 99, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, at First Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dale Pracht will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Brenda Foxhoven

CROFTON — Services for Brenda Foxhoven, 60, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Brenda Foxhoven died Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Sandra Hitz

PLAINVIEW — Services for Sandra L. Hitz, 77, Plianview, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Plainview. Private inurnment will be at a later date in Eden Valley Cemetery.

Ina Gemelke

STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

