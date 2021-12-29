WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
1934-2021
A special lady loved by all who knew her rose to be in heaven on Christmas Day.
Barvetta was born Dec. 1, 1934, the first of three children, to Vernon and Lola (Chase) Goodsell in Belden. She and her spouse, Howard, owned and operated H. McLain Oil Co. for 25 years in Carroll.
In addition, she and Howard collected, restored and sold vintage wooden windmills up until their retirement. They moved to Wayne in late 2009.
Barvetta enjoyed the simple things in life: pencil-coloring pictures, watching Hallmark Channel movies and celebrating the fun of Halloween.
We all have wonderful memories of her playing the piano for church services for a number of years, and especially sharing in her passion for antiques and creative relics, which she liked to refer to as “junking.”
Barvetta is survived by her children, Sandra Kay (Bryan) Park of Carroll, Charles McLain of Wayne and Sharon McLain of Wayne; a grandchild, Preston McLain; and a great-granddaughter, Lola. She is fondly remembered by her brother, Dayton, and his spouse, Jeannie of Cardiff, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Judy Goodsell of Bloomington, Ill.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Howard in January 2014; and a brother, Neil in September 2020.
Memorials may be directed to the McLain family for later designation.