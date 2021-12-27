WAYNE — Services for Barvetta L. McLain, 87, Carroll, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Barvetta McLain died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Ruth G. Nelson Miner, 91, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Ruth Nelson Miner, 91, of Hooper, Utah, formerly of Wakefield, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lois I. Coughtry, 71, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
SCHUYLER — Private family services for Mariann Polodna, 87, will be held Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Schuyler.
STANTON — Services for Ina P. Gemelke, 89, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Bernard L. “Bernie” Ruppert, 87, Madison, are pending with Home for Funerals in Madison. Bernard Ruppert died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Countryside Home in Madison.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Christopher Asbury will officiate. Inurnment will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.