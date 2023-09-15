 Skip to main content
PIERCE — Services for Barry H. Tietgen, P.A.-C, 77, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce, United States Navy Honors Guard, Sons of the American Legion Post 326 of Osmond and the Nebraska American Legion Riders. Burial will take place at Prospect View Cemetery rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Memorials are designated to Zion Lutheran School, 520 E. Main St., Pierce, NE 68767. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Barry Tietgen died Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at his residence in Pierce.

———

Barry was born on March 8, 1946, to Karl and Elsie (Bromwell) Tietgen in Omaha. He attended Greene country school District 49 up to the seventh grade before attending Fort Calhoun Public School in the eighth grade. He attended Blair High School where he graduated in 1964. He entered the United States Navy Reserves in 1965 and was in active duty in 1967 to 1969. He then attended the hospital corps school at Great Lakes, Ill., and was later stationed on the U.S.S. Essex aircraft carrier as a medic. The Essex Aircraft carrier picked up Apollo 7 Astronauts when they landed in the ocean. Barry worked with them in the medical clinic on the ship.

Barry traveled to Europe twice on Goodwill Ambassador trips. He was discharged in January 1969 and in the fall of that year he enrolled at the University of Nebraska at Omaha where he attended until 1971. He then went to Methodist School of Nursing where he graduated with a nursing degree in 1974. In 1976 he attended UNMC in the physician’s assistant program where he graduated in 1978 with a bachelor’s of Science.

Barry came to Pierce in the fall of 1978 and worked for Dr. Leon Handke at the Pierce Clinic. The clinic was named Alegent Health after the purchase of the clinic in 1995 and then renamed Avera Sacred Heart in 2007. Barry worked there until his retirement in 2012.

Barry married Cathy Poppe in 1977 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Omaha. The couple later divorced in 1993. Barry enjoyed golfing, anything to do with the Huskers and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Barry was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pierce, past Zion Lutheran School board president, Zion Lutheran stewardship, member of the Pierce Jaycees, president in 1980, Northeast Nebraska Jaycee senator, Pierce American Legion, and Barry was awarded the Nebraska Physician Assistant of The Year in 2000. Barry was dedicated to his family, patients, community and church.

Barry is survived by his children, Gwen (Ben) Starkey of Wichita, Kan., Cameron Tietgen and friend Amy of Lincoln, and Cole (Afton) Tietgen of Pierce; grandchildren Laura, Ryan, Carter and Blake; siblings Richard Bissell of Sparta, Mo., Brian (Joyce) Tietgen of Fort Calhoun, Diane Deleo of Omaha and Candy Kowalski of Hermiston, Ore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Elsie; a brother, Dennis; and brothers-in-law Michael DeLeo and Gary Kowalski.

Casket bearers will be Rodger Warneke, Mike Pentico, Todd Willard, Rick Sirek, Roger Koehler and Dave Miller. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

WAYNE — Services for Patricia K. “Pat” Thompson, 76, Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Calvary Bible Evangelical Free Church in Wayne. Private burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

WAUSA — Services for Connie Vanness, 72, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Connie Vanness died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

O’NEILL — Services for Helen Bohn, 84, of O’Neill will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in O’Neill with the Rev. Bernard Starman officiating. A private burial will be at a later time in the O’Neill Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Vera V. Olson, 100, of Creighton, formerly of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.

ELGIN — Paula J. Jensen, 65, Elgin, died Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion. Services are pending with Levander Funeral Home of Elgin.

WAYNE — Darrel D. Gilliland, 83, Wayne, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at a Sioux City hospital.

