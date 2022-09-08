 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST NEBRASKA..

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce,
Wayne, Boone and Madison.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 25 percent.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Barry Kudera

Barry Kudera

Barry L. Kudera, 68, died from brain cancer on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Oceanside, Calif. Per his request, there will be no services. His body has been donated to science.

1954-2022

Barry Lee Kudera was born to John and Phyllis (Bargstadt) Kudera on July 29, 1954, at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk.

Barry married the love of his life, Kathy Kerrigan, on June 16, 1979, in Greeley, Colo. He worked for Kodak Co. for 17 years, then he and Kathy decided to move to Bullhead City, Ariz. For the last 10 years, they have lived in Oceanside to be closer to their daughter, Meghan.

Barry is survived by Kathy, his spouse of 47 years; daughter Meghan Kudera (Camron Clark) and granddaughter Bowie Clark; brother Terry and Sue Kudera; sisters Pat and Harold Brudigan and Barbara and Larry Colehour; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Robert Vogtman

Robert Vogtman

OMAHA — Graveside services for Robert W. Vogtman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Robert Jones

Robert Jones

WAYNE — Memorial services for Robert A. “Bob” Jones, 82, rural Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne. Masonic rites will be conducted.

Erling Nerem

Erling Nerem

Memorial services for Erling C. “Chuck” Nerem, 87, Thor, Iowa, were Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Ullensvang Lutheran Church in Thor. Burial with military honors was in East Ullensvang Lutheran Cemetery in Thor.

Betty Canning

Betty Canning

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Betty J. “Bea” Canning, 67, Niobrara, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Niobrara Evangelical Lutheran Church.

ELGIN — Services for David C. Linnaus, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Joseph Sund will officiate. Burial will be at the Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Madeline Lindemann

Madeline Lindemann

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Madeline L. Lindemann, 85, Tennessee, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Madeline Lindemann died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the Baptist Hospital in Collerville, Tenn.

Lillian Chapman

Lillian Chapman

ALLIANCE — Services for Lillian K. Chapman, 62, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance. David Clement will officiate.

Charley Peterson

Charley Peterson

ATKINSON — Services for Charley Peterson, 71, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

