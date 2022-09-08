Barry Kudera

Barry L. Kudera, 68, died from brain cancer on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Oceanside, Calif. Per his request, there will be no services. His body has been donated to science.
1954-2022
Barry Lee Kudera was born to John and Phyllis (Bargstadt) Kudera on July 29, 1954, at the Lutheran Hospital in Norfolk.
Barry married the love of his life, Kathy Kerrigan, on June 16, 1979, in Greeley, Colo. He worked for Kodak Co. for 17 years, then he and Kathy decided to move to Bullhead City, Ariz. For the last 10 years, they have lived in Oceanside to be closer to their daughter, Meghan.
Barry is survived by Kathy, his spouse of 47 years; daughter Meghan Kudera (Camron Clark) and granddaughter Bowie Clark; brother Terry and Sue Kudera; sisters Pat and Harold Brudigan and Barbara and Larry Colehour; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.