STANTON — Memorial services for Barbara Wittgow, 71, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

———

She peacefully passed away at her home Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.

Barb was born on July 15, 1950, in Corinth, Miss., the daughter of James and Marcella (Stark) Whitehurst. Her family moved to Stanton when she was 4 years old. Barb graduated from Stanton High School in 1968. She continued her education by attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated from Wayne State College with a bachelor’s degree in 1986.

Barb began her teaching career at Stanton County District 32 School and taught three years. She transferred to the Norfolk Public Schools, where she taught at Lincoln Elementary, Grant Elementary, Northern Hills and Westside Elementary. In 1992, during her 27 years of employment at NPS, Barb earned her master’s degree from Wayne State College. Her passion was to grow young minds through creative thinking. She retired in 2012. Using her knowledge of education, she was elected to the Stanton School Board of Education for two terms.

Barb was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Stanton. She participated in the choir and the ladies aid. She was a strong, independent woman who was fierce and stood up for what she believed in.

Barb relied on her strong faith to get through life’s trials. Many times, you could find Barb sitting on her front porch reading God’s Psalms and drinking her coffee. In these moments, she would speak of peaceful prayers with God and moments of gratitude.

Strong friendships grew on that porch and laughter could be heard throughout the neighborhood. She loved talking about history, the good old days and solving today’s life’s problems.

Barb was an avid reader. She enjoyed history and doing genealogy, as well as playing bridge with her friends.

She loved her family with all her heart. She would read books to her grandchildren, made up imaginary stories and acted them out. Barb loved to bake, carve pumpkins, taking her grandchildren on “dining experiences” and watching their sporting events while being their biggest cheerleader.

Barb was a devoted, kindhearted and loving daughter, sister, mother and Nonna.

Barb is survived by her two daughters and their families, Wendy (Brian) Benson of Stanton and their children, Jackson and Reagan, and Korin (Nic) Simonson of O’Neill and their family, Lexi Steed, Brinley Steed, Addy Steed, Reese Simonson and Rowan Simonson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Sandra Dahlkoetter and a brother, James Whitehurst.

