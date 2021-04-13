Barbara Waterhouse

NORFOLK — Services for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Phyllis R. Kirby, 96, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark B. Kosek, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Terry Elwood, 67, Omaha, formerly of Plainview and Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Plainview United Methodist Church in Plainview. Inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Daniel Tunink, 65, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 19, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Geraldine Eggers, 96, Wisner, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
OAKDALE — Services for Penny J. Buck, 68, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Doris E. (Mahoney) Backstrom, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.
O’NEILL — Services for Autumn Matthews, 6, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 15, at Word of Life Christian Center in O’Neill. The Revs. Jim Loutzenhiser and Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.