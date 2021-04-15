Barbara Waterhouse

NORFOLK — Private burial for Barbara L. Waterhouse, 65, Winside, will be at a later date. Home for Funerals of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Monday, April 12, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1955-2021
Barbara Lee was born July 3, 1955, in Hastings to Glenn and Lila (Woodward) Sanders. She graduated from Norfolk Senior High with the class of 1973, then enrolled in the nursing program at Northeast Technical College for two years.
On Jan. 11, 1981, she married Robert Waterhouse at the First Congregational Church of Christ in Norfolk.
Barbara loved God, her family and friends, and all her animals. She was a blessing as a mother, spouse, friend, and known for her faith, advice and humor. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her spouse, Robert Jr.; her children, Eric Waterhouse and Candace (Lawrence) Waterhouse; her grandchildren, Hailey and Ryan Lawrence, both of Tulsa, Okla.; a sister, Vicky Curtis of Sapulpa, Okla.; her stepmother-in-law, Sharon Waterhouse; and nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws; and a brother, Glenn Sanders II.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.