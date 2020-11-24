Barbara Steele

O’NEILL — Services for Barbara “Barb” Steele, 78, O’Neill, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
She died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1942-2020
Barbara Ann Wayman was born on July 27, 1942, in O’Neill to Roy and Bessie (Fuller) Wayman. She attended country school through eighth grade, then graduated from O’Neill High School in 1960.
Barb married her high school sweetheart, Emerson Steele, on Feb. 6, 1961, in O’Neill. To this union, two children were born, Todd and Leeann. Barb worked for several years as a switchboard operator for Northwestern Bell until they updated to a computerized system. She then worked as a secretary for KBRX. The couple moved to Valentine for a short time when Emerson managed a shoe store.
When the couple returned to O’Neill, Barb worked for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln extension office as the office manager. Part of her job included working with the different 4-H groups, which she truly enjoyed. Barb retired in 2011.
Barb enjoyed trips to the Hill, cooking for her family, doing crafts and working on puzzles, especially crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed collecting gnomes and feeding geese at Poese Park.
Barb was a member of Faith Community Church and had been a member of the Mrs. Jaycee’s.
Barb is survived by her spouse of 59 years, Emerson Steele of O’Neill; her two children, Todd Steele, of Wylie, Texas, and Leeann (Jeff) Bredensteiner of Omaha; five grandchildren, Cori Steele, Kaitlyn Steele, Jack Steele, Dylan Humble and Averi Humble; and former daughter-in-law, Charlotte Steele of Rowlett, Texas.
Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Bessie Fuller.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.