Barbara Sirek

Barbara Sirek

PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Barbara Sirek, 95, Plattsmouth, formerly of Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Chris Abbott will officiate.

The family will receive friends and relatives at a later date at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. A private burial will follow at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth or the United Church of Christ in Pierce.

1923-2019

Barbara Betty (Becker) Sirek passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. Barbara loved and was devoted to her family.

Barbara Betty was born Nov. 28, 1923, on a farm in rural Pierce County in Pierce to John and Anna (Kraning) Becker. She was the oldest of four children.

Barbara Betty lived in Bazile Mills in Knox County on a farm called “Nansen Place,” where she started rural school. The family also lived in Niobrara in Knox County, Enola in Madison County on the “Fur Farm” and Pierce County, where she attended another rural school through eighth grade. She graduated high school at age 17 from Meadow Grove in Madison County in 1941. After graduating from high school, she taught elementary students in rural schools at Plainview and Norfolk.

Barbara Betty married Winferd Sirek on May 15, 1944, at her parents’ farm near Center (during a flood!).

After marriage, while Winferd was stationed at Camp Hood with the U.S. Army, she taught school at Camp Hood Army Camp School in Killeen, Texas.

Upon discharge in 1945, Barbara Betty and Winferd moved to rural Pierce to farm. They moved into Pierce in 1955, where she and Winferd owned the Pierce Dry Cleaners.

Barbara Betty remained in the same home until 2010 when she moved to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, where she remained until her death.

During Barbara Betty’s years in Pierce, she was very involved with the Pierce community: Congregational United Church of Christ, Eastern Star, PEO, American Legion Auxiliary, 4-H, Cub Scouts and many various Pierce school events. She was an Avon lady until age 87.

Her passion was writing “stories” — many were about her life journey, but also amusing stories about day-to-day living over the many decades of her experiences and world changes.

Her most joyful memories were that of raising her family. Together, she and Winferd had six children. In addition, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren brought great happiness to her.

Left to honor Barbara Betty and remember her love are her six children: Connie (Don) Grout of Urbandale, Iowa, Bernice (Robert) Kocanda of Omaha, Susan (Atley) Wedemeyer of Omaha, David (Beth) Sirek of Elkhorn, Jean Sirek (Chet Hayes) of Carson City, Nev., and Ross (Janice) Sirek of St. Louis, Mo; her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, James Becker (Evelyn) of Center; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Leon and Kaye Janovy and family of Pierce, Barb Lambries of Plattsmouth and friends in Pierce; and the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Barbara Betty was preceded in death by her spouse, Winferd G. Sirek; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, William and Darlene Teachman (Omaha) and brother Gene Becker (Walthill).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at the Nebraska Masonic Home for giving so much loving care and support to our dear Mother.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Eva Klosner

Eva Klosner

CREIGHTON — Services for Eva R. Klosner, 91, Creighton, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Creighton.

Hans Wagner

NORFOLK — Services for Hans Wagner, 93, Norfolk, are pending with Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Larry Hamilton

CROFTON — Services for Larry L. Hamilton, 78, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Crofton City Cemetery in Crofton.

William Kleinschmidt

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for William “Bill” Kleinschmidt, 38, will be 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Elkhorn Cabin near the east entrance at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

Evelyn Litz

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn G. “Evie” Litz, 90, Dixon, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Mary Miller

Mary Miller

HARTINGTON — Services for Mary J. Miller, 72, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Coleridge.

Barbara Sirek

Barbara Sirek

PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Barbara Sirek, 95, Plattsmouth, formerly of Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Chris Abbott will officiate.

Arlene Kurtenbach

Arlene Kurtenbach

LINDSAY — Services for Arlene Kurtenbach, 90, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Revs. Eric Olson and Jim Novotny will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Charles Hughes

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Charles E. Hughes, 77, Johnstown, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery with military honors by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns