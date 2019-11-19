PLATTSMOUTH — Services for Barbara Sirek, 95, Plattsmouth, formerly of Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. The Rev. Chris Abbott will officiate.
The family will receive friends and relatives at a later date at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. A private burial will follow at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth or the United Church of Christ in Pierce.
1923-2019
Barbara Betty (Becker) Sirek passed away peacefully on Nov. 10, 2019, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth. Barbara loved and was devoted to her family.
Barbara Betty was born Nov. 28, 1923, on a farm in rural Pierce County in Pierce to John and Anna (Kraning) Becker. She was the oldest of four children.
Barbara Betty lived in Bazile Mills in Knox County on a farm called “Nansen Place,” where she started rural school. The family also lived in Niobrara in Knox County, Enola in Madison County on the “Fur Farm” and Pierce County, where she attended another rural school through eighth grade. She graduated high school at age 17 from Meadow Grove in Madison County in 1941. After graduating from high school, she taught elementary students in rural schools at Plainview and Norfolk.
Barbara Betty married Winferd Sirek on May 15, 1944, at her parents’ farm near Center (during a flood!).
After marriage, while Winferd was stationed at Camp Hood with the U.S. Army, she taught school at Camp Hood Army Camp School in Killeen, Texas.
Upon discharge in 1945, Barbara Betty and Winferd moved to rural Pierce to farm. They moved into Pierce in 1955, where she and Winferd owned the Pierce Dry Cleaners.
Barbara Betty remained in the same home until 2010 when she moved to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth, where she remained until her death.
During Barbara Betty’s years in Pierce, she was very involved with the Pierce community: Congregational United Church of Christ, Eastern Star, PEO, American Legion Auxiliary, 4-H, Cub Scouts and many various Pierce school events. She was an Avon lady until age 87.
Her passion was writing “stories” — many were about her life journey, but also amusing stories about day-to-day living over the many decades of her experiences and world changes.
Her most joyful memories were that of raising her family. Together, she and Winferd had six children. In addition, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren brought great happiness to her.
Left to honor Barbara Betty and remember her love are her six children: Connie (Don) Grout of Urbandale, Iowa, Bernice (Robert) Kocanda of Omaha, Susan (Atley) Wedemeyer of Omaha, David (Beth) Sirek of Elkhorn, Jean Sirek (Chet Hayes) of Carson City, Nev., and Ross (Janice) Sirek of St. Louis, Mo; her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her brother, James Becker (Evelyn) of Center; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Leon and Kaye Janovy and family of Pierce, Barb Lambries of Plattsmouth and friends in Pierce; and the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.
Barbara Betty was preceded in death by her spouse, Winferd G. Sirek; her parents; her sister and brother-in-law, William and Darlene Teachman (Omaha) and brother Gene Becker (Walthill).
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at the Nebraska Masonic Home for giving so much loving care and support to our dear Mother.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.