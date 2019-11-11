PIERCE — Services for Barbara Sirek, 95, Plattsmouth, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.
SPENCER — Services for Sybil Sedivy, 86, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in National Cemetery in Spencer.
BASSETT — Graveside services for David Stibor, 87, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Bassett Memorial Park in Bassett. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion of Bassett.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Hazel L. McNally, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donna Moline, 90, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CROFTON — Services for Shirley L. Sawatzke, 93, Yankton, S.D., formerly of Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crofton. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate with burial in the Crofton City Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Services for Dian Kahlo, 73, rural Howells, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. She died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Wisner Care Center.
CREIGHTON — Services for Dolores “Dee” Fick, 98, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Jim Loutzenheiser will officiate with burial in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.
SPENCER — Services for Norman Janssen, 87, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Clark Gies will officiate with burial in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 78, U.S. Navy …
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.