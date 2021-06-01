OAKDALE — Services for Barbara Roland, 55, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Oakdale Community Center. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
She died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence.
1965-2021
Barbara Jean Roland, daughter of Ernest and Patricia (Kniffin) Worley, was born Aug. 28, 1965, in Tilden. She graduated from Neligh-Oakdale High School in 1983.
On March 22, 1996, Barbara was united in marriage to Byron Roland at the Neligh Courthouse. They were blessed with one son, Colby.
Barbara was a fourth-grade teacher at Ewing and also taught Title One. She was a member of Oakdale United Methodist Church and the Neligh Lions Club.
Barbara loved penguins, her school family and basically everyone. She enjoyed cake decorating and reading.
Barbara loved helping everyone with anything they needed. She has blessed many lives and taught many of us what courage, faith and love truly are.
Barbara is survived by her spouse, Byron Roland of Oakdale; a son, Colby Roland of Oakdale; a brother, Ernie Worley of Oakdale; a sister, Kim Worley and significant other, Kenny Palmer of Oakdale; mother-in-law Gloria Roland of Coleridge; and many family, friends, co-workers and students.
She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, Robert Roland.