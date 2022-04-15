NORFOLK — Barbara Papstein, 74, Norfolk, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
No services will be held.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
BASSETT — Services for Myrna Stewart, 74, Newport, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Willow Dale Cemetery north of Newport.
HERSHEY — Services for Kathie L. Hasbrouck, 63, Hershey, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Maria Lutheran Church in Hershey. The Rev. Wade Hudson will officiate. Private inurnment will be at Fort McPherson National Cemetery.
LAUREL — Memorial services for Delores M. Wilcox, 85, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, at Victory Road Assembly of God in Norfolk. The Rev. Mark Rose will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
SPRINGVIEW — Graveside services for Dale E. Billings, 85, Ainsworth, formerly of Springview and Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 15, at Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
ATKINSON — Services for Terrill Gray, 72, Atkinson, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.
SPENCER — Jeaninne Spencer, 85, Lynch, died Friday, April 8, 2022, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
MADISON — Memorial services for Kelly J. Lambley, 53, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. No burial is planned.
NORFOLK — Services for John J. M. Carney, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
