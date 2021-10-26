Barbara Ollendick

A private memorial service for Barbara Joan (Dempster) Ollendick, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at her home in Peoria, Ariz.
Cards can be sent to 10549 W. Alice Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345.
A private memorial service for Barbara Joan (Dempster) Ollendick, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at her home in Peoria, Ariz.
Cards can be sent to 10549 W. Alice Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345.
HOWELLS — Service for Ardith J. Svitak, 63, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in St. Henry’s Cemetery in rural Howells.
RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals-Randolph. Donnavan Pflanz died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Madison House in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Memorial services for Thomas Strehl, 74, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond.
Memorial services for Chad E. Gettman, 49, Midlothian, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date.
NELIGH — Services for Warren J. Pellatz, 83, Brunswick, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh. Warren Pellatz died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Lincoln.
PIERCE — Services for Darin L. Koepke, 53, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate with burial in Zion East Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hoskins.
RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.