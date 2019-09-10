CREIGHTON — Services for Barbara Nielsen, 79, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
She died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
1940-2019
Barbara Lee Nielsen, daughter of Johnny and Betty (Barnes) Malishewski, was born July 10, 1940, at Valentine. Barbara graduated from Creighton High School and Northeast Community College. She later graduated from the College of St. Mary in Omaha.
On Nov. 23, 1958, Barbara was united in marriage to Ronald Nielsen at Bethesda Lutheran Church. They were blessed with three children: Mark, Krista and Angela.
Barbara worked as a registered nurse at Lundberg Memorial Hospital, which later became Avera Creighton Hospital. She taught L.E.A.R.N. for many years.
Barbara was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton, where she taught Sunday school and was involved in Circle and Quilting. She also was active in the ALS Walk and spent many years organizing and helping at Bethesda Mini Camp in Winnetoon.
Barbara loved her Nebraska Huskers and going to every school-related activity of her grandchildren. She also loved camping and baking every Facebook recipe she could find.
Barbara is survived by her spouse, Ronald Nielsen of Creighton; Krista (Ray) Orr of Norfolk and Angela (Eric) Roskeland of Battle Creek; 12 grandchildren, Ashlie (Kolby) Nelson, Abbie (Matt) Mullendore, Andrew (Morgan) Nielsen, Aric Nielsen, Rylan Orr, Madeleine Roskeland, Caleb Beckenhauer, Emma Beckenhauer, Lydia Roskeland, Hannah Beckenhauer, Nathaniel Roskeland and Samuel Roskeland; 11 great-grandchildren, Maelie, Kamie and Grady Nelson, Shelby, Zeke and Jake Mullendore, Kale and Margaret Seitz, Clyde Mullendore, Lennon Nielsen and Reyson Matteo; her sisters, Shirley (Kerry) Barhart and Brenda Andersen of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Karen (Keith) Wiegert of Texas; a brother-in-law, Lyle (Alice) Nielsen of Colorado; her stepsisters, Lynn Miller and Mary Bradshaw; and a stepbrother, John VanderSypen.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark; a granddaughter, Amber; father and stepmother, Johnny and Vi Malishewski; mother and stepfather, Betty and Henry VanderSypen; and in-laws George and Edna Nielsen.