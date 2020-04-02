Barbara Luebcke went to her Lord in heaven on Feb. 17, 2020, after a valiant fight with brain cancer. Family and friends had gathered around her prior to her death, and she was blessed to meet her newest granddaughter during that time.
Barbara was born on March 23, 1950, in Macon, Ga. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce, was a graduate of Battle Creek High School in 1968 and Norfolk Beauty School in 1969.
She married Donald Luebcke at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek in 1969. The couple then moved to Lincoln for Don to complete his college degree, prior to moving to Ponca City, Okla., and starting their family. The family lived primarily in Orange County Calif., in addition to nine years in the Chicago area.
Barbara worked as a boutique manager for several years before retiring and traveling with Don. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Huntington Beach, Calif. She is remembered by friends and family for her smile and generous spirit. She loved to bake, and if you were blessed to be at her table you were never disappointed; she was always willing to share her recipes. She loved the beach, her flowering plants and abundant gardens and her puppies, but above all her family was her pride and joy.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Barbara’s life at Faith Lutheran Church in Huntington Beach on July 18. The Rev. Dr. Richard Paul will joyfully officiate and several members of the church staff and worship team will participate.
Survivors include her loving and attentive husband, Don, of Huntington Beach; three cherished sons, Dave and Bekah (Moore) of Atlanta, Ga., Scott and Carrie of Irvine, Calif., and Nick and Jenifer of Mesa, Ariz.; five beautiful grandchildren, Olivia, Ryann, Chase, Ella and Isadore; father Duane Klug, formerly of Norfolk; sister Dee and Kevin Baker of Guangzhou, China; sisters-in-law Jean Muehlmeier of Norfolk and Joan and James Palmer of Rockville, Md.; brothers-in-law Allen and Robin of Ponca City and Terry Schomberg of Pearland, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Klug; sister Garrnett Schomberg; and in-laws Earl and Dolores Luebcke and Gerald Muehlmeier of Norfolk.
Should you wish to reach out to Don and the family or give a memorial, please send notes and donations (in memory of Barb Luebcke) to Faith Lutheran Church, 8200 Ellis Ave., Huntington Beach, CA 92646. No flowers, please.