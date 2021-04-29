Barbara Lindstadt

NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Lindstadt, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
She died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1929-2021
Barbara J. Lindstadt, daughter of Henrey Sattler and Ellen Tichy, was born June 9, 1929, at Hoskins. She attended Niobrara High School.
Barbara was united in marriage to Donald Lindstadt on Jan. 17, 1948, at Yankton. They were the parents of three children: Jo Ellen Faust, Dawn Cribb and Steven E. Lindstadt. They were also blessed with an adopted daughter, Becky Hughes.
Barbara grew up in Niobrara but lived most of her life in Norfolk. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and was an Alpha Nu sorority mom. She loved arts and crafts, reading and playing dominos.
Barbara is survived by her children, Jo Ellen (Robert) Faust of Norfolk, Dawn Cribb of South Carolina and Steven Lindstadt of Norfolk; grandchildren Rob Faust, Anthony Faust, Austin Soklo, Shane Cribb and Bret Cribb; great-grandchildren Adriana, Blake and Elijah; and brothers Larry Hrbek, Dale Hrbek and Tom Hrbek.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Donald; two sisters, Dolly and Mary Jane; and a grandchild, Amber Nelson.