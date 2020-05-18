Barbara Hulscher

A celebration of life for Barbara K. Hulscher, 83, will be at a later date.
1937-2020
Barbara Kay (Sharples) Broberg Hulscher was born on Feb. 13, 1937, in a farm house in Boone County. Barbara left her earthly home on May 9, 2020, at Regional West Hospital in Scottsbluff. She was 83 years old.
Barbara married Gerald Mason Broberg on April 1, 1956, and that union was blessed with six children. Gerald and Barbara were divorced in 1974.
Barbara met John LeRoy Hulscher, and they were married Aug. 3, 1981. She always said that John was the love of her life.
Barbara was an exceptional self-taught artist — her art work was loved by all. She worked in many different mediums: oil, chalk, charcoal, pencil and ink. She did portraits, sign painting on trucks, menus and everything in between.
Barbara is survived by her brother, John Sharples (Janet); son Keith Broberg (Diana Thomas); daughter Becky (Broberg) (Stephen Cannata); daughter Beth (Broberg) (Rickey Donbraska); son Kyle Broberg; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and numerous other family both blood and not blood. She was loved by many.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, John Hulscher; her two beloved sons, Kenneth and Kirk; her brother, James Sharples; her parents, Elmer and Amanda Sharples; a great-granddaughter, Meagan; her great-grandsons, Brenden and Erik; and ex-spouse, Gerald Mason Broberg.