BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.
Barbara Harrom died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2021
Barbara Lea Harrom, daughter of John H. and Irene H. Hoferer, was born Sept. 24, 1936, at Knox County. She graduated from Center High School.
On May 23, 1956, Barbara was united in marriage to Robert C. Harrom at Aberdeen, Md. They were blessed with two children, Kevin James and Ann Marie.
Barbara lived in Niobrara most of her life. She was a schoolteacher after she graduated from high school and later worked as a social services worker while raising her family.
Barbara was a member of Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield and also Senior Citizens.
Barbara’s family is grateful for the exceptional care she received at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Barbara is survived by her son, Kevin (LaVonne) Harrom of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Brandon (Crystal) Harrom of Roca, Alicia (Travis) Minzel of Lincoln and Tyler (Christina) Harrom of Lincoln; seven great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Makayla Minzel of Lincoln, Hunter and Brooklynn Harrom of Roca, and Lila, Cambell, and Nora Harrom of Lincoln; a sister, Jolene (Roger) Burns of Essex, Iowa; and a brother, John E. (Mary) Hoferer of Council Bluffs, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Ann Marie; a brother, Ronald Hoferer; and in-laws Chris (Marion) Harrom, James (Dolly) Bumann, Milford (Pat) Harrom and Marcelene Barnes.