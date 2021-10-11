You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barbara Harrom

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services.

Barbara Harrom died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian R. Cochran, 67, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. …

James Penne

James Penne

TILDEN — Services for James “Jim” Penne, 74, Oakdale, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. James Penne died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Joseph Armitage

Joseph Armitage

NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the Neligh American Legion. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Kyle Treat

AINSWORTH — Kyle I. Treat, 57, Ainsworth, died recently at his home in Ainsworth. No services are planned.

Gordon Deichmann

Gordon Deichmann

CENTRAL CITY — Services for Gordon G. Deichmann, 93, Central City, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate. Burial will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Barbara Harrom

Barbara Harrom

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Barbara Harrom, 86, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Barbara Harrom died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Vernon Mihulka

Vernon Mihulka

NORFOLK — Services for Vernon J. “Buzz” Mihulka, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army Natio…

Gloria Doffin

Gloria Doffin

HOSKINS — Services for Gloria A. Doffin, 80, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hoskins.

Roger Olson

Roger Olson

PIERCE — A celebration of life for Roger C. Olson, 68, Pierce, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Roger’s farm, located at 55567 851 Road, in Pierce. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara