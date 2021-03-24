Barbara Furley

NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Furley, 84, Branson West, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Wedgewood Gardens in Branson West.
———
The Mass will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Parish Facebook page.
Barbara Jean was born April 16, 1936, in Elgin, to Louis and Bernadine (Schumacher) Van Ert. She was baptized in St. Boniface Church in Elgin and confirmed at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Tilden. When Barb was young, the Van Ert family moved to a farm southeast of Oakdale. Her elementary and middle school years were spent at Antelope County Rural School District 127, and she graduated from Oakdale High School.
Barbara married James W. Furley on June 17, 1961, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. Jim and Barb were blessed with five children. The Furley family made their home in Madison before settling in Norfolk in 1966.
Barb enjoyed an active life full of community service, work and church. She was recognized for her efforts by receiving the Tourism Outstanding Person Award from the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, Norfolk Women’s Chamber Pat-on-the-Back award and selected as the LaVitsef Outstanding Citizen of Norfolk. She was also a member of Clowns for Norfolk, an adult member of the Girl Scouts of America and a 40-year participant of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St Monica 877.
Barb’s work history consisted of employment with Central Finance, Gillette Dairy and Norfolk First Federal Lincoln, where she retired as a senior financial counselor in 1998.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Gary Schiermeier of Kimberling City, Mo.; four sons and their spouses, Randy and Sheila Furley of North Platte, Bob and Shelly Furley of Omaha, Roger Furley of Houston, Texas, Patrick Furley and Bryan Laudun of Rockwall, Texas; a sister and spouse, Norma and Lyle Schwarting of Lincoln; two sisters-in-law, Mary Van Ert of North Platte and Marti Raiser of Leon, Iowa; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim; her parents; four sisters and three brothers.