Barbara Dugal

NELIGH — Barbara E. Dugal, 78, Neligh, died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services will be held at this time.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk was in charge of the arrangements.
LAUREL — Services for Jewell G. Nelson, 88, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
STANTON — Services for Walter Roenfeldt, 90, Stanton, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Wednesday Feb. 3, 2021, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
CLEARWATER — Services for Arlene E. Mather, 93, Norfolk, formally of Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
CREIGHTON — Private services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
WAYNE — Services for Gene L. “Swede” Fredrickson, 88, Wayne, are pending with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
HADAR — Memorial services for Delbert A. Dinkel, 76, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
CROFTON — Services for Lorna L. Arens, 64, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Crofton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan M. Bartlett, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.