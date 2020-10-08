Barbara Daniel

STANTON — Services for Barbara M. Daniel, 78, Stanton, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at the New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Bega Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
She died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1941-2020
Barbara was born on Nov. 13, 1941, in Bloomfield, to Dave and Nellie (Woods) Ober.
On June 14, 1959, Barbara married LeRoy Daniel. The couple made their home in Stanton.
Barbara was a cook for the Norfolk Regional Center and the Stanton schools. Before retirement, she served as a bus driver for the Stanton schools. Also, Barbara volunteered at Grace’s Closet.
Barbara loved to spend time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities. Her family always appreciated her great cooking and baking. She was famous for her bread, sugar cookies and cinnamon rolls.
She is survived by her children, Tim Daniel of David City, Rick Daniel of Stanton, Kevin (Jacquee) Daniel of Norfolk, Davanna (Tony) Bernbeck of Stanton, Gene (Sarah) Daniel of Stanton and Raeann (Shane) Patterson of Stanton; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother Jim (Juanita) Ober; and nieces and nephews.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; brothers Allan, LeRoy and Terry Ober; grandson Kipton Daniel; and granddaughter Hoya Patterson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.