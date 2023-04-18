 Skip to main content
TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1948-2023

Barbara L. Borden was born Dec. 3, 1948, in Corning, N.Y., to Kennith and Cassie Borden.

Barbara had lived in Neligh for the past 30 years, working most of that time at the nursing home. She will be best remembered for her fruit trees and sharing baked goods with friends and family.

Barbara died April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, friends and former co-workers in her last days.

Survivors include a sister, Rita (Danny) Rowe of Cortland, N.Y.; children Heather (Mark) Miller of Neligh, Heidi (Robert) Bures of Lincoln and Jason (Eduarda) Borden of Texas; and grandchildren Zach (Danae) Miller, Austin Miller, Caleb (Katie) Miller, Tia Carnes, Jessa Carnes, Maysen Carnes, Elizabeth Miller and Vivienne Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mary, Carol and Diana, all of New York.

In other news

TILDEN — Services for Ruth Ann McGill, 90, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry A. Williams will officiate with burial in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden.

WAYNE — Graveside services for Jack Kingston, 85, Grayling, Mich., formerly of Wayne, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Thomas A. “Tom” Hagstrom, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.

NORFOLK — Services for Donald G. Kirkland, 89, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Donald Kirkland died Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

NORFOLK — Services for Linda M. Mellick, 75, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Linda Mellick died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Richard Trenhaile, 89, Bloomfield, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

CONCORD — Lily M. Ellyson, 83, Laurel, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

WISNER — Services for Lillian E. Heller, 90, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Beemer.

NORFOLK — Services for Roger D. Pribnow, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

