TILDEN — Barbara Carson, 74, Neligh, died Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Private services will be at a later date. Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1948-2023
Barbara L. Borden was born Dec. 3, 1948, in Corning, N.Y., to Kennith and Cassie Borden.
Barbara had lived in Neligh for the past 30 years, working most of that time at the nursing home. She will be best remembered for her fruit trees and sharing baked goods with friends and family.
Barbara died April 16, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh after a short battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family, friends and former co-workers in her last days.
Survivors include a sister, Rita (Danny) Rowe of Cortland, N.Y.; children Heather (Mark) Miller of Neligh, Heidi (Robert) Bures of Lincoln and Jason (Eduarda) Borden of Texas; and grandchildren Zach (Danae) Miller, Austin Miller, Caleb (Katie) Miller, Tia Carnes, Jessa Carnes, Maysen Carnes, Elizabeth Miller and Vivienne Miller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Mary, Carol and Diana, all of New York.