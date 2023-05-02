Barbara Boubin

CLARKSON — Barbara J. Boubin, 89, Clarkson, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Mendota Heights, Minn.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Burial will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time at the church.
Miller Funeral Home of Clarkson is in charge of the arrangements.
1933-2023
Barb (as she preferred to be called) was born on May 11, 1933, on a farm west of Creighton to John and Florence (Cool) Brandt. She was the third oldest of nine children.
On March 16, 1962, she married Joseph (Joe) Boubin Jr. of Leigh. The couple farmed in Stanton County until July 1995.
Barb enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, gardening and playing her six-sided harmonica and button accordion at various venues for others to enjoy. She always said it was “therapy” for her to see the joy it brought to others. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary, New Zion Presbyterian Church, the Stimulus Czech band and the Clarkson Community Czech band.
Barb is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Fischer of Maywood, Jean (Charles) Mathison of Mendota Heights and Tammy Piper (John Maly) of Augusta, Kan.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren (plus two on the way); two sisters; a brother; and several nieces and nephews.
Barb was preceded in death by her spouse, Joe; daughter Jody; her parents; brothers Derlin and Charles; sisters Rena Haskin, Shirley Jacob and Joan Hansen; grandson Austin Fischer; and granddaughter Brianna Boubin.
