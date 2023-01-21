Barbara Bach

HARTINGTON — Barbara J. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Tags
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.
DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.
EWING — Memorial services for Delbert F. Potter, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Inurnment will be in Ewing City Cemetery at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Belgrade, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be cond…
TILDEN — Services for Lance Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lance Thomsen died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
NORFOLK — Services for Joseph Abler, 48, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will be officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Mindy Ann Cook Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. She is the daughter of Robert and Denise Cook and the sister of Shawn Cook of Norfolk.
Teri L. Dunn (Moeller, Higbee) passed away peacefully with her daughter, LeAnne, at her side on Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. After a five-year battle with cancer, Jesus came down to carry her home. Hallelujah!
ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.