Barbara Bach

HARTINGTON — Barbara J. Bach, 78, Coleridge, died on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Ruth Uecker

NORFOLK — Services for Ruth L. Uecker, 104, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk.

Wayne Arnold

DAVID CITY — Services for Wayne Arnold, 87, David City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City. Burial with military honors will be in the David City Cemetery.

Delbert Potter

EWING — Memorial services for Delbert F. Potter, 82, Ewing, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the United Methodist-Presbyterian Church in Ewing. Inurnment will be in Ewing City Cemetery at a later date.

John Fehrs

NORFOLK — Services for John A. Fehrs, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Belgrade, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Peace Cemetery in rural Belgrade. Military rites will be cond…

Lance Thomsen

TILDEN — Services for Lance Thomsen, 31, formerly of Wakefield and Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lance Thomsen died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Joseph Abler

NORFOLK — Services for Joseph Abler, 48, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will be officiate.

Mindy Dila

NORFOLK — Services for Mindy Ann Cook Dila, 37, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at a later date. She is the daughter of Robert and Denise Cook and the sister of Shawn Cook of Norfolk.

Teri Dunn

Teri L. Dunn (Moeller, Higbee) passed away peacefully with her daughter, LeAnne, at her side on Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. After a five-year battle with cancer, Jesus came down to carry her home. Hallelujah!

Janice Dozler

ELGIN — Janice J. Dozler, 82, formerly of Elgin, died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at her home in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

