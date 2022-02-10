 Skip to main content
WISNER — Services for Barbara “Babs” Albers, 90, Beemer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Matt Niggemeyer will officiate. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday with a 4 p.m. vigil and rosary at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Monday, also at the church.

Barbara Albers died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Wisner Care Center.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with arrangements.

Barb (Feller) Albers was born June 2, 1931, on the family farm near Waterbury to William and Clara (Sorensen) Feller. Barb was baptized and made her first communion at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hubbard and was confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons. She attended school at Hubbard, Lyons and Wisner, graduating from Wisner High School in 1949.

Barb received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in education from Wayne State College. She started teaching in 1952 in Holdrege. She then entered the convent as a teacher for 14 years. As a Sister, she taught in several states; the last five years were in Kauai, Hawaii. She loved the students and the environment of warmth and freedom.

In 1967, the 2nd Vatican Council had made many changes in the structure of the Catholic church. That summer Barb left the convent and returned to Nebraska, where she taught another 30 years.

On July 10, 1972, she married Gerhardt (Bud) Albers at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. They lived in Beemer until he built the condominiums on the golf course. They moved into one of them and enjoyed their life on the hill.

Survivors include her brother, Bob (Judy) Feller of Wisner; her sisters, Joan (Francis) Stalp of Wisner and Mary Lou (Larry) Beeson of Wisner; sisters-in-law Corrine Feller of Elkhorn and Carolyn Feller of Beemer; Bud’s daughters, Ann Marie (Ray) Spellman of Spearfish, S.D., and Jeanne (Larry) Anderson of Conroe, Texas; son-in-law, Alvin Eusterbrock of Wisner; and Bud’s grandchildren, Carley (Matt) Erickson, Jamie (Nathan) Hamm, Mark (Amy) Anderson, Erin (Blakely) McCracken and Kelly (Chris) Threadgill.

Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

Barb was preceded in death by her spouse, Gerhardt “Bud” Albers; parents Bill and Clara Feller; brothers Don, Jackie, Doug and Bill (Marion) Feller; sisters Alice in infancy, Jeanette (Jim) Mandl and Florence (Phil) Murphy; sister-in-law Bonnie Feller; and step-daughter Jerilyn (Albers) Eusterbrock.

