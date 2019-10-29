WAYNE — Services for Barb Holdorf, 83, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
In other news
BUTTE — Memorial services for Dale Ellwanger, 75, Butte, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Community Hall in Butte. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Gloria Y. Smith, 87, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. “Wes” Schlote, 69, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dave Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.
PILGER — Memorial services for Orville D. Lage, 87, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Burial with military honors will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
BOW VALLEY — Memorial services for Denise M. Wieseler, 49, Norfolk, formerly of Bow Valley, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.
WAYNE — Services for Barb Holdorf, 83, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Countryview Estates in Wayne.
WYNOT — Services for Barbara J. Hangman, 68, Sioux Falls, S.D., formerly of Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot at a later date.
COLERIDGE — Memorial services for Orlyn N. Frerichs, 93, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russell Lambert will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Willis Wachter, 96, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. He died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.