Baker Wilcox

GENOA — Private services for Baker J. Wilcox, infant son of Chelsea and Jason, will be conducted. Burial will be in Friends Cemetery in Genoa.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at McKown-Rice Funeral Home in Genoa.
Baker Jay Wilcox died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his home in Henderson.
2022-2022
Baker Jay Wilcox was born Nov. 1, 2022, to Jason and Chelsea (Jones) Wilcox in Henderson.
Baker is survived by his parents, Jason and Chelsea Wilcox; sisters Campbell and Bergan; grandparents Amy (Mark) Egger of Boone, Iowa, Clint (Angie) Jones of Genoa and Linda (Ken) Wilcox of Norfolk; great-grandmothers Gail Anderson and Alice Uhing; uncles Parker (Danielle) Jones, Reid (Taylor) Jones, Tyson Jones, Jackson Jones, Marcus (Sadee) Wilcox, Noah Wilcox and Isaac (Claire) Wilcox; aunt Hannah (Grant) Gaspers; and cousin Olivia.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Clair and Sharon Jones, Don Anderson, Jerome Uhing and Ted (Lois) Wilcox.
In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials can be designated to Baker’s sisters for their education in the future.