NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bailey Kvamme, 31, Norfolk, will be at a later date. He died at his residence in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
...Snow and Strong Winds to Impact the Thursday Morning Commute... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
CREIGHTON — Private services for Maylo Knuth, 92, Creighton, will be Saturday, Feb. 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
O’NEILL — Private memorial services for Michael Hampton, 66, Norfolk, formerly of O’Neill, will be at a later date. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery in Grand Island.
PILGER — Services for Jaime Gooch, 28, Bellevue, formerly of Pilger, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.
CROFTON — Services for Lorna Arens, 64, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence under hospice care.
HADAR — Memorial services for Delbert A. Dinkel, 76, of Pierce will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar with the Rev. Austin Ziche officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Annabelle M. “Ann” Carter, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Susan M. Bartlett, 63, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for LaRene A. Konopasek, 92, Norfolk, will take place this spring at the Looking Glass United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
