Bailey Kvamme

NORFOLK — Services for Bailey N. Kvamme, 31, Norfolk, will be at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until service time on Saturday also at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his residence in Norfolk from unknown natural causes.
1989-2021
Bailey was born on July 9, 1989, in Osmond, to Bernard “Bernie” and Karen (Reifers) Kvamme. He attended grade school in Brunswick and Neligh Oakdale and later received his G.E.D.
Bailey shared the same passion for music as his father and was the lead singer for a band, SinFixx, for many years.
He worked in various settings in his lifetime, most recently in the restaurant industry.
Bailey’s unique sense of humor and love for his family and friends made him a strong presence in Norfolk and the surrounding area. He was never short of advice and would listen to anyone who was struggling or who just wanted a good time.
Bailey had more than his fair share of grief in his 31 years of life, and this experience was what made him such a trusted shoulder to lean on during difficult times.
Bailey will be missed greatly forever by many, but we can all keep his spirit and energy strong by being there for our loved ones and by making others laugh even in the darkest of times. His love of life was always apparent and he was unapologetically himself, which is something we can also strive for in his memory.
Survivors include his sisters, Kelly Kvamme and her children, Ashley Baker, Arianna Baden, Kessa Beyer and Liam Beyer of Omaha, Melissa (Jay) Staebell of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Megan (Nathan) Phillips and their son, Lincoln, of Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard “Bernie” and Karen, and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Lunch will follow the reflection service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.