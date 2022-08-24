BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Aynsley C. Haller, 87, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett.
Aynsley Haller died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in his home at Bassett.
BASSETT — Graveside memorial services for Aynsley C. Haller, 87, Bassett, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Bassett.
Aynsley Haller died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in his home at Bassett.
NORFOLK — Services for Joyce L. Thomas, 93, Newman Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate.
TILDEN — Memorial services for Donald Fulsaas, 67, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.
LAUREL — Services for Audrey J. Hinrichs, 87, Laurel, were Tuesday, Aug 23, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz officiated. Private burial was at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
CROFTON — Services for James D. Sage, 72, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. James Sage died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Bloomfield.
NORFOLK — Services for Delmer D. Pufahl, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Iver G. Bygland, 94, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church, 1726 310th Ave., in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring and the Rev. Terry Larson will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Mary A. Glass, 87, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Glass died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at her residence at Kinship Pointe in Wayne.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Dorene L. Hoffmann, 71, Battle Creek, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dorene Hoffmann died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.