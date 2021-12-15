You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range
with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph
will be possible in localized areas.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. Winds will
increase in speed this afternoon in eastern Nebraska and
southwest Iowa. A few hours with winds gusting over 50 mph are
likely.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures
will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown
away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or
near construction zones.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire danger will reach the extreme category
over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in this
afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

SIOUX CITY — Services for Avis S. Hefner, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St., in Sioux City. The Rev. Tom Lovan will officiate with burial in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to services on Monday at the church.

Avis Hefner died Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Sunrise Retirement Community following a short illness.

Christy-Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sioux City is handling arrangements.

1932-2021

Avis was born June 14, 1932, in Coleridge to William and Katherine (Bohlken) Willms. She grew up on her family farm in Coleridge and, in 1949, graduated from Coleridge High School.

On Nov. 26, 1950, she married Wendel H. Hefner at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. They started their married life on a farm near Coleridge. Around 1954, they moved to Sioux City, where Wendel started his career with Postal Finance. They lived in Lincoln and Omaha and returned to Sioux City in 1968, where they maintained their home and shared their life together until Wendel’s death in 2002.

Avis was a long-time member of Morningside Lutheran Church.

During their marriage, Wendel and Avis had five children. Avis was the epitome of a loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known for her baking, including cookies, dinner rolls and cinnamon rolls. She reveled in having extended family in her home for holiday dinners and other occasions, often preparing holiday meals for 35 or more family members.

Avis was an avid reader; her home contained hundreds of books, many of which were gifts from her family. She was a member of Red Hats and participated in the Lifelong Learning Program at Western Iowa Tech.

Avis and Wendel enjoyed traveling, spending extended winter vacations in Arizona.

Avis loved traveling to Hawaii. After Wendel’s death, Avis enjoyed traveling around the country with friends and cruised to Colombia and the Panama Canal. But above all, Avis cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Avis is survived by her children, Christine (Anders) Christensen of Minneapolis, Minn., Rebecca (Robert) Nelson of Sioux City, Michael (Nancy) Hefner of Johnston, Iowa, Deborah (Shelby) Johnstone of Sioux City and Andrew Hefner of Johnston, Iowa; her grandchildren, Rachel Hollender (Travis Gerhke), William (Chelsea) Hollender, Peter (Kelsi Ustipak) Hollender and Charles (Jocelyn Wolff) Hollender; Katie (Rob) Towler and Aimee (Cole) Hoff; Angela (Doug) Owen, Patti (Chad) Baker, David (Alex) Hefner, and Greg Hefner; Christopher Johnstone, Nick Johnstone and Ryan Johnstone; 16 great-grandchildren and another great-grandchild on the way. She also is survived by her sister, Carol Hefner of Coleridge; two sisters-in-law, Kay Hefner and Janice Hefner, both of Coleridge; two brothers-in-law, Wendel Hahne of Norfolk and Nile Johnson of Blair.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Linda Johnson; and her spouse, Wendel; her parents-in-law; two sisters-in-law and five brothers-in-law.

Avis was truly the tie that bound her family together, and she will be deeply missed.

SIOUX CITY — Services for Avis S. Hefner, 89, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Morningside Lutheran Church, 700 S. Martha St., in Sioux City. The Rev. Tom Lovan will officiate with burial in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

