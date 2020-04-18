Aurette Geu

MADISON — Graveside services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, Madison, will be Monday, April 20, at the David City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Maple Crest Health Center in Omaha.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1928-2020
She was born Jan. 6, 1928, at Pierce, the daughter of Elton Robert and Undine Evelyn (Dowers) Steinkraus.
She attended kindergarten and grade school in Crandon, Wis., and Monaco, Wis., then attended high school at St. Mary’s Academy at St. Francis, Wis. She then attended high school at Pierce High School.
She married Harold Rowley on Aug. 17, 1946, in Yankton, S.D. They later divorced.
She later married Raymond Geu on July 12, 1980, in Madison. Raymond died on Dec. 14, 1990.
After her marriage to Harold, the family lived in Pierce until 1970 when they moved to Madison. Aurette worked at Dale Electronics from 1968-1972. She then worked as a waitress/cook in the Madison area until 1973 when she began working for the Madison pork plant where she worked on the cut floor trimming boxed pork. Aurette worked at the pork plant until 1979. She later worked for Gibson’s Department store in Norfolk and retired from there in February 1990. Aurette enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting and polka dancing.
She was a member of Rebekah Lodge in Pierce.
Survivors include children Bobette Ferguson of Norfolk, Keith (Becky) Rowley of Bloomfield, Calleen (Mike) Callahan of Omaha, DeWayne (Kathie) Rowley of Sioux City, Iowa, Wendell Rowley of Lincoln, Thiry (George) Kern of Omaha; 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents; son-in-law Lester Ferguson; great-granddaughter Mary Rowley; great-great-grandson Joshua Lewis; and brother Clarence (Vivian) Steinkraus of Sun City, Calif.
Casketbearers are grandsons Perry Bergman, Cory Callahan, Shannon Rowley, Sean Buckels, David Rowley, Ryan Callahan, Yuri Rowley and Trevor Buckels.
