COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Aurette Geu

Aurette Geu
Courtesy

MADISON — Graveside services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, Madison, will be Monday, April 20, at the David City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

She died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Maple Crest Health Center in Omaha.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1928-2020

She was born Jan. 6, 1928, at Pierce, the daughter of Elton Robert and Undine Evelyn (Dowers) Steinkraus.

She attended kindergarten and grade school in Crandon, Wis., and Monaco, Wis., then attended high school at St. Mary’s Academy at St. Francis, Wis. She then attended high school at Pierce High School.

She married Harold Rowley on Aug. 17, 1946, in Yankton, S.D. They later divorced.

She later married Raymond Geu on July 12, 1980, in Madison. Raymond died on Dec. 14, 1990.

After her marriage to Harold, the family lived in Pierce until 1970 when they moved to Madison. Aurette worked at Dale Electronics from 1968-1972. She then worked as a waitress/cook in the Madison area until 1973 when she began working for the Madison pork plant where she worked on the cut floor trimming boxed pork. Aurette worked at the pork plant until 1979. She later worked for Gibson’s Department store in Norfolk and retired from there in February 1990. Aurette enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting and polka dancing.

She was a member of Rebekah Lodge in Pierce.

Survivors include children Bobette Ferguson of Norfolk, Keith (Becky) Rowley of Bloomfield, Calleen (Mike) Callahan of Omaha, DeWayne (Kathie) Rowley of Sioux City, Iowa, Wendell Rowley of Lincoln, Thiry (George) Kern of Omaha; 22 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; parents; son-in-law Lester Ferguson; great-granddaughter Mary Rowley; great-great-grandson Joshua Lewis; and brother Clarence (Vivian) Steinkraus of Sun City, Calif.

Casketbearers are grandsons Perry Bergman, Cory Callahan, Shannon Rowley, Sean Buckels, David Rowley, Ryan Callahan, Yuri Rowley and Trevor Buckels.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Aurette Geu

Aurette Geu

MADISON — Graveside services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, Madison, will be Monday, April 20, at the David City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Kathleen Roeder

SPENCER — Servies for Kathleen Roeder, 75, Spencer, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate, with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer.

Charlie Kethcart

Charlie Kethcart

STANTON — Private funeral services for Charlie Kethcart, 73, Stanton, will be Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be by Stanton VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88 and members of the U.S. Arm…

Melvina Dinklage

Melvina Dinklage

WISNER — Services for Melvina Dinklage, 99, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Due to the current Directed Health Measures concerning COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Kenneth Echtenkamp

WEST POINT — Services for Kenneth J. Echtenkamp, 95, West Point, are pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Due to the current Directed Health Measures regarding COVID-19, the service will be private.

Melvina Dinklage

WISNER — Services for Melvina Dinklage, 99, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. Due to the current Directed Health Measures concerning COVID-19, services will be private. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Aurette Geu

MADISON — Graveside services for Aurette M. Geu, 92, Madison, will be Monday, April 20, at the David City Cemetery. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Russell Bradford

LAUREL — Services for Russell P. Bradford, 77, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. He died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Betty Dolezal

Betty Dolezal

CLARKSON — Services for Betty J. Dolezal, 82, Clarkson, were Friday in Sioux City with the Rev. Michael Awe officiating. Burial was in the Clarkson National Cemetery in Clarkson with the Rev. Raymond Doubrava officiating.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-